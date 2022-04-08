VIDEO! Vasant More bursts into tears after his removal from MNS

MNS leader Vasant More was sacked by MNS chief Raj Thackeray after he disagreed with Thackeray’s statement. “I will not play Hanuman Chalisa in front of mosques in my ward. Many Muslims vote for me.,’’ More had said.

On the orders of Maharashtra Navnirman Sena president Raj Thackeray, corporator Sainath Sambhaji Babar was appointed as Pune city president. Congratulations to Sainath Babar for the new responsibility and best wishes for the future political journey', the appointment letter said.

Now Vasant More is getting offers from NCP and Shiv Sena. However, even today he is still with the MNS. But today, while talking to the media, he had tears in his eyes. "After my resignation as the city president, there was a celebration at the city office just like it was held on July 9, 2021, the day I inaugurated the party office. But, one thing that bothered me yesterday was that after my resignation, firecrackers were burnt, celebrations were held, processions were taken out, why?" Vasant More asked. What is special is that all my workers, friends and office bearers also say that since Vasant More came to the party, the party has grown. "I wonder what I did for the party all these years had gone in vain," said Vasant More.

I had sent a message to Raj Thackeray asking him to meet him in Mumbai or Thane. However, I did not get any reply from him till today. This has never happened before. Tears welled up in Vasant More's eyes as he said he did not know what he had done for 27 years.