Worms Like Insect Found in Cadbury Chocolate in Pune Sparks Outrage; Shocking Video Goes Viral

A shocking incident has come to light in Pune, where a worm was discovered in a Cadbury chocolate bar. This was revealed after Akshay Jain, President of the Maharashtra Pradesh Youth Congress Media Department, shared the incident on the social media platform 'X' (formerly Twitter). Jain posted a video showing a live worm crawling inside the chocolate. Upon filing a complaint, Cadbury's response was simply, "If such an incident occurs again, please send the product to our address."

This is not the first time Cadbury's "Dairy Milk" chocolates have faced quality issues involving worms. Outraged consumers have once again taken to social media to express their disappointment after the Pune incident. Akshay Jain had purchased a "Cadbury Temptations Rum and Raisin Premium Chocolate Bar." Upon unwrapping the chocolate, he found two worms inside. Jain shared the images and videos with the company, voicing his displeasure. His post quickly went viral, attracting widespread attention.The discovery of worms in such a trusted chocolate brand has caused concern and alarm among customers.

As the issue gained traction online, another individual, Abhinandan Risbud, posted a photo claiming that he too found worms in his Cadbury chocolate. Many others came forward with similar complaints. In its official statement, Cadbury expressed regret, saying, "We are sorry that such an experience was encountered with our products. If this happens again, please send us the chocolate along with the substances found." However, Akshay Jain was dissatisfied with this response, stating, "This is a shocking incident for customers who trust the quality and safety of Cadbury chocolates. "The incident has once again raised concerns about food safety and the importance of checking product quality and expiration dates, prompting consumers to be more cautious.