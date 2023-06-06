12-year-old dies while charging mobile phone in UP
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: June 6, 2023 01:01 PM 2023-06-06T13:01:14+5:30 2023-06-06T13:01:42+5:30
In a tragic incident, a 12-year-old girl passed away after being electrocuted while charging her mobile phone. She came in contact with a live wire while charging her mobile phone, police stated.
The incident occurred in Khujeri's Saidpur village, where the girl named Mansi suffered severe burn injuries as a result of the electric shock. Despite being immediately admitted to a hospital, she tragically succumbed to her injuries on Sunday