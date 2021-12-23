Adar Poonawalla shares meme video on Delta & Omicron variant

The country is witnessing an increase in cases of coronavirus infection. The Delta variant of the Corona had caused havoc in the country. Now another variant Omicron has created an atmosphere of panic across the world.

However, many scientists say that although the Omicron variant is more contagious, it is not as dangerous as the Delta variant. Adar Poonawala, CEO of Serum Institute of India, has shared a video about Delta and Omicron variants of Coronavirus. His video has also received mixed reactions on social media. Poonawala shared a scene from the Hollywood movie Home Alone on his official Twitter account.

This video shows a thief breaking into a house and how a boy confronts the two thieves. But this video has been edited. The video, created by US-based Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health, shows Kevin using a 'vaccine' to fight the two burglars, who have been labeled Delta and Omicron. While the vaccine manages to defeat the Delta variant, Kevin uses a bucket (labeled "booster" in the clip) to defeat Omicron.

"What's going on here!?" Mr Poonawalla wrote while sharing the hilarious recreation of Home Alone.