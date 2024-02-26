Agra Husband Agrees to Bring Momos Daily After Police Intervention - Watch Viral Video

A wife from Malpura, who wishes to remain anonymous, reportedly filed a complaint with the Agra police against her husband for neglecting to bring home momos, a popular steamed dumpling dish.

Before marriage, the wife expressed her fondness for momos, and the husband promised to provide them daily. However, the husband allegedly stopped bringing momos, leading the wife to return to her maternal home angrily.

After police intervention, the couple reconciled. The husband, who works in a shoe factory, explained that delays sometimes prevent him from buying momos. He pledged to ensure the daily provision of momos in the future. The police facilitated the resolution, and the wife returned to her in-laws' house after two months. Both parties have agreed to compromise and reconcile.