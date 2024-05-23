AIIMS-Rishikesh Sexual Harassment Case: Police Jeep Enters Emergency Ward to Arrest Accused Doctor; Video Goes Viral

A video of Cop entering with jeep inside hospital premises in a filmy style to arrest man for molesting female doctor has gone viral on social media. In viral video Dehradun police were captured driving their Jeep up to the fourth floor of the hospital's emergency ward, resembling a scene from the movie "Dabangg."

The incident stemmed from Satish Kumar, a Nursing Officer at AIIMS Rishikesh, who was accused of sending inappropriate MMS messages to a female doctor at the hospital. Upon learning of Kumar's whereabouts, the police took an unusual approach to apprehend him quickly. They drove their vehicle up the hospital ramps and into the emergency ward on the fourth floor, as shown in the viral video.

Watch Viral Video:

एम्स ऋषिकेश में महिला डॉक्टर को अश्लील MMS भेजा गया। आरोप लगा नर्सिंग डॉक्टर सतीश कुमार पर। पुलिस, डॉक्टर को पकड़ने के लिए गाड़ी लेकर एम्स की इमरजेंसी में चौथे फ्लोर पर पहुंच गई। Video देखिए... pic.twitter.com/YRbcuTLIlp — Sachin Gupta (@SachinGuptaUP) May 22, 2024

The video shows the chaotic scene that ensued as the police vehicle made its way into the emergency ward. Hospital staff were seen scrambling to clear a path, hastily moving patients' beds and stretchers to allow the vehicle to pass. Despite the disruption, the police were determined to reach their target without delay. Kusum Kandwal, chairperson of the Uttarakhand State Commission for Women, has taken note of the incident. She visited AIIMS Rishikesh to meet the molested female doctor and assess the situation.

However dramatic nature of the arrest has sparked a debate about police tactics in sensitive environments such as hospitals. Concerns have been raised about the potential risks to patient safety and the need for authorities to review protocols to ensure such situations are handled more appropriately in the future.