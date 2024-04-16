All You Need to Know About Gujarat Businessman Bhavesh Bhandari And His Wife, Who Donated Rs 200 crore Wealth and Became Monks

Gujarat-based businessman Bhavesh Bhandari and his wife have taken a remarkable step where they donated entire life savings and accepted the path of Jain monk. The couple, who Live in Himmatnagar, made this contribution during a ceremony held in February of this year.

Bhavesh Bhandari's family is well Kown and has a good name in the construction industry. They have decided to leave this lavish life and embrace a life of spiritual devotion. Their children were their inspiration who took the same path in 2022. As per the reports the couple will cut all family connections and give up all they have.

The Bhandari couple, leading a group of 35 individuals, organized a four-kilometer march. In this event, they distributed all their belongings, including mobile phones and air conditioners. In the video, the couple appeared dressed in regal attire, moving on a chariot as they made their contributions.

VIDEO | Gujarat-based businessman Bhavesh Bhandari and his wife donated their lifetime earnings of over Rs 200 crore to adopt monkhood. The couple led a procession in Sabarkantha, Gujarat, yesterday as they donated all their belongings.



The lifestyle of monk hood involves walking barefoot across the country and living on alms. The couple will possess two white garments, an alms bowl, and a "rajoharan," a white broom used by Jain monks to clear insects from an area before sitting—a symbol of their commitment to the non-violent path they follow.

In a similar event in January, the 8-year-old daughter of a Gujarati diamond merchant renounced material comforts to embrace monkhood. Devanshi Sanghv participated in a grand procession with camels, elephants, horses, and much fanfare before beginning a life of monkhood.

Last year, a wealthy diamond merchant and his wife in Gujarat embraced monkhood, five years after their 12-year-old son became a monk. In 2017, a couple from Madhya Pradesh donated Rs 100 crore and entrusted their three-year-old daughter to the care of her grandparents to become monks. Sumit Rathore (35) and his wife, Anamika (34), chose monkhood.