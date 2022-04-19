Anand Mahindra questions Zepto's ' 10 min delivery', here's what the founder responded

Anand Mahindra, the head of Mahindra & Mahindra, is very active on social media. In addition, he often shares his opinions or information through social media. His posts are also getting huge response from netizens. A few days back, Anand Mahindra had endorsed a post on his Twitter handle calling grocery delivery in 10 minutes 'inhumane'.

But now Aadit Palicha, the founder of Zepto, has given hiim the right information. Anand Mahindra had retweeted Pramesh, the director of Tata Memorial, on Twitter a few days back. Anand Mahindra agreed with his tweet. "I don't care how many trolls I get with this tweet, but the 10 minute delivery for grocery is just inhuman to the delivery person. Just stop it! Customers can live with a 2 or even a 6 hour delivery time. @swiggy_in @UberEats, ”said Pramesh. He also tagged Swiggy and Uber It's in this tweet.

Zepto chief Adit Palicha explained the concept behind the delivery to Anand Mahindra in 10 minutes. "Hi Mr. Mahindra,10-min delivery is about short distances, not fast speeds :)The avg distance of a Zepto delivery is 1.8 km. To travel 1.8 km in 10 minutes, one has to drive at <15 kmph.That’s why Zepto has 3.1x lower accidents on avg compared to a regular biker on the road.". Replying to this, Anand Mahindra said that 'Only fair to hear another point of view…'.