Anand Mahindra shares his wish to have cup of tea at “Hindustan ki Antim Dukan”

Entrepreneur Anand Mahindra often shares interesting information on social media. But today Anand Mahindra has expressed one of his wishes. Just a cup of tea and a selfie. Anand Mahindra retweeted a photo of India's last shop. The name of this shop is 'Hindustan Ki Antim Dukan'.

"One of the best selfie spots in India? An unmatchable slogan: “Hindustan ki Antim Dukan.” A cup of tea there is priceless," he wrote in the caption.

This is India`s last tea shop at the Mana village on the Indian side of the Indo-Chinese border in Chamoli district of Uttarakhand. This tea shop is run by Chander Singh Badwal — the first to open a tea shop in the village about 25 years ago. This shop is very popular among tourists. Everyone who comes here loves tea and Maggie very much.

Tourists say that the old name of Mana village is Manibhadrapuram. The locals associate it with the story of the Mahabharata. On Anand Mahindra's tweet, people started telling stories related to it. It is said that the Pandavas went to heaven from this way. It is also written on a sign on the main road near the village that Mana is the last Indian village on this border.