Ayodhya's Shabari Rasoi Faces Backlash After Viral Rs 252 Bill for Tea and Toasts

The construction of the Ram Mandir has boosted tourism revenue for locals in Ayodhya. However, a newly opened restaurant called The Shabari Rasoi has faced criticism for allegedly overcharging customers. A bill of Rs 252 for two cups of tea and toast went viral on social media, sparking outrage.

Named after the elderly woman figure in the Ramayana, Shabari Rasoi draws inspiration from the tale of Shabari, who offered pre-tasted berries to Lord Rama to ensure he only consumed the sweet ones. Despite its thematic connection, the restaurant encountered trouble when the Ayodhya Development Authority (ADA) issued a show-cause notice to the owner regarding the alleged overcharging.

The cafe, which was once considered as a low-cost alternative for devotees and pilgrims, has become involved in controversy owing to pricing concerns. According to reports, the budget-friendly café was scheduled to serve devotees and pilgrims a cup of tea and two pieces of toast for Rs 10 apiece.

In response to this viral bill, Satyendra Mishra, Shabari Rasoi's project leader, defended the restaurant, claiming that the bill's spread on social media was an attempt to generate free exposure. He explained that the restaurant provides services equivalent to larger hotels and has previously reacted to the ADA's notification, according to reports.

