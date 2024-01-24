'Beautiful Incident': Monkey Enters Ram Mandir's Sanctum Sanctorum, Temple Trust Reacts

A monkey entered the sanctum sanctorum of Ram Mandir on Tuesday (January 23) evening and went near Lord Ram’s Utsav idol, said Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra. Temple Trust took X (Formerly known as Twitter) to share the incident and said that a monkey entered the sanctum sanctorum through the southern gate and went near the Utsav idol. Seeing this, the security personnel ran towards the monkey in concerned that it might drop the idol on the ground.

"As soon as the policemen ran towards the monkey, the monkey ran calmly towards the northern gate. Since the gate was closed, he moved towards the east and passing through the crowd, went out through the eastern gate without causing any trouble to anyone. The security personnel say that for us it is as if Hanuman ji himself has come to see Ramlala," said Trust in a tweet.

आज श्री रामजन्मभूमि मंदिर में हुई एक सुंदर घटना का वर्णन:



आज सायंकाल लगभग 5:50 बजे एक बंदर दक्षिणी द्वार से गूढ़ मंडप से होते हुए गर्भगृह में प्रवेश करके उत्सव मूर्ति के

पास तक पहुंचा। बाहर तैनात सुरक्षाकर्मियों ने देखा, वे बन्दर की ओर यह सोच कर भागे कि कहीं यह बन्दर उत्सव… — Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Teerth Kshetra (@ShriRamTeerth) January 23, 2024

However, RAF Deputy Commandant Arun Kumar Tiwari said, "We will ensure that the devotees do not face any difficulty. Around 1000 jawans have been deployed inside and outside the Temple. This deployment will continue for the next few days..."

Yesterday, Prime Minister Narendra Mod's post on the Ram Temple crossed the momentous figure of one crore likes on Instagram on Tuesday. PM Modi shared divine moments on the landmark opening of the Ram temple in Ayodhya on Monday. "Divine moments from Ayodhya. Every Indian will remember this day. May Prabhu Shri Ram always bless us," PM Modi posted on X on Monday.

The Ram Lalla idol was unveiled at the Pran Pratishtha ceremony after the hour-long rituals in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who led the ceremony. The Prime Minister walked inside the temple premises with a silver 'chattar' (umbrella) placed on a red folded dupatta. RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat, Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath were also present inside the sanctorum during the rituals. The 'Ram Nagri' Ayodhya also grabbed global eyeballs, with earthen lamps or diyas lit up on a massive scale and crackers going up and dazzling the night sky in different parts of the city.