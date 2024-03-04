Ben Stokes Goes for a Jog with England Teammates in Scenic Dharamsala Ahead of Final Test | Watch

As England gears up for the fifth and final Test against India in Dharamsala, the players are relishing the pristine air and picturesque surroundings of the city. Situated at an altitude of 1,457 meters above sea level, Dharamsala offers a unique setting for international cricket, a rare opportunity cherished by both foreign and Indian players.

Captain Ben Stokes led his team on a refreshing jog along the winding and hilly roads of Dharamsala, accompanied by teammates Zak Crawley, Ben Foakes, James Anderson, and assistant coach Paul Collingwood. Stokes captured the scenic beauty of the Himalayan mountain range covered in snow, sharing a video of the team's morning run on social media with the caption, "Some place for a trundle this morning."

The upcoming Test will mark only the second red-ball international match at the Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association stadium in Dharamsala. The venue previously hosted a Test between India and Australia in 2017, with the hosts emerging victorious.

For England, the final Test holds significance beyond the series outcome, as they aim to salvage pride and secure crucial points in the ICC World Test Championship (WTC) cycle. Having already lost the series following their defeat in Ranchi last month, England will be eager to put up a strong performance against Rohit Sharma's men in their last encounter on this tour.