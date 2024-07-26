Boss Demands Sick Leave Notice 7 Days in Advance, Internet Reacts

Social media is buzzing after a screenshot shared by an employee went viral, showing HR requesting employees to inform about sick leave seven days in advance. Internet is reacting about how someone cane predict their illness seven days prior, sparking widespread confusion.

The situation gained attention after the employee shared a screenshot of their WhatsApp exchange on the 'antiwork' subreddit, which quickly went viral. In the screenshot, the employee informs the manager about their health issues and absence from work. The manager then inquires if the employee is requesting sick leave and, upon confirmation, responds with, "To take sick leave or casual leave, you need to inform us at least 7 days prior."

The employee, understandably puzzled, asked, "How can I predict if I will be sick in the next 7 days?" The manager's unusual demand led to a wave of reactions. One user suggested, "Submit a daily email saying, 'I might get sick in seven days and might need to take sick leave,' and see how long it takes." Another proposed, "Engage in some malicious compliance—every Monday morning, submit a preemptive sick leave notice, then cancel it the following Monday when you submit a new one."

Others shared their own frustrating experiences with rigid policies. One user recounted, "I once worked at a supermarket and, after falling down the stairs and sustaining a bruised knee and minor concussion, called in sick. I was told I needed to come in anyway or face a write-up because sick calls had to be made before 8 am. Scheduling a fall down the stairs definitely wasn’t on my to-do list."