Boss gifts LV bag worth Rs 1 lakh to staff for working hard during pandemic

By Lokmat English Desk | Published: March 21, 2022 05:08 PM2022-03-21T17:08:09+5:302022-03-21T17:10:23+5:30

A boss surprised his employees and made them happy. A boss to thank his staff for their hard work ...

Boss gifts LV bag worth Rs 1 lakh to staff for working hard during pandemic | Boss gifts LV bag worth Rs 1 lakh to staff for working hard during pandemic

Boss gifts LV bag worth Rs 1 lakh to staff for working hard during pandemic

Next

A boss surprised his employees and made them happy. A boss to thank his staff for their hard work during the Corona pandemic. The boss has gifted all his employees a wonderful one-of-a-kind Louis Vuitton bag. The price of this bag is more than one lakh rupees.

Dr. Yusuf Chaban, a dentist in Canada, has purchased a bag for each member of his team. The price of this back can be as high as £ 1,000 (over one lakh rupees). A video was made of the owner and dentist of Oxford Dental in Edmonton, Alberta. This video is going viral right now. A TikTok video posted by the company shows that the concerned dentist has spent a large amount of money on his employees. As a result, Dr. Chaban has been called the best boss ever.

In the video, he can seen shopping for bags near a shopping center. This video has been viewed by millions of people so far. The video also received over 217k likes. Other users have also commented on this video.

Open in app
Tags :tiktokLouis Vuitton