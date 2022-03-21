Boss gifts LV bag worth Rs 1 lakh to staff for working hard during pandemic

A boss surprised his employees and made them happy. A boss to thank his staff for their hard work during the Corona pandemic. The boss has gifted all his employees a wonderful one-of-a-kind Louis Vuitton bag. The price of this bag is more than one lakh rupees.

Dr. Yusuf Chaban, a dentist in Canada, has purchased a bag for each member of his team. The price of this back can be as high as £ 1,000 (over one lakh rupees). A video was made of the owner and dentist of Oxford Dental in Edmonton, Alberta. This video is going viral right now. A TikTok video posted by the company shows that the concerned dentist has spent a large amount of money on his employees. As a result, Dr. Chaban has been called the best boss ever.

In the video, he can seen shopping for bags near a shopping center. This video has been viewed by millions of people so far. The video also received over 217k likes. Other users have also commented on this video.