Budget 2022: Memes go viral on social media about 'middle class' after no income tax change
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: February 1, 2022 02:23 PM2022-02-01T14:23:59+5:302022-02-01T14:26:35+5:30
Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presented the budget for the financial year 2022-23. The central government has claimed that ...
Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presented the budget for the financial year 2022-23. The central government has claimed that the budget provides something for everyone. Meanwhile, people were waiting for the change in income tax, but got disappointed. No change has been made in the tax slab this year either. Also, what will the government decide about the cryptocurrency that has been under discussion for the last several days? This was the focus of everyone's attention. Cryptocurrency traders, however, have been hit hard. The government has announced a 30 per cent tax on cryptocurrency income.
Memes about the middle class have been going viral on social media since the budget was presented. The situation of common people and employees is similar after not getting tax relief. The budget has caused a stir on social media, with many memes being shared:
Salaried & Middle Class waiting for #BudgetSession Updates:#BudgetSessionpic.twitter.com/6W3GiBhZfK— CA Shraddha Dedhia (@shraddha_dedhia) February 1, 2022
Tax payers waiting for the good news...#Budget2022#incometaxpic.twitter.com/b7Ek3DxEZd— सख्याहरी (@sakhyahari) February 1, 2022
#Budget2022 around the corner..— Sunaina Bhola (@sunaina_bhola) January 29, 2022
Common Indians waiting for some relief in #incometax be like:- pic.twitter.com/IBnZqQ3Tvt
#EconomicSurvey#NirmalaSitharaman— Devyani Kohli (@DevyaniKohli1) January 31, 2022
Meanwhile the Indians who are waiting for #IncomeTax benefits in #Budget2022 be like:- pic.twitter.com/YXHaavdd43
#BudgetSession2022#Budget finance minister trying to give relief to all sectors #incometaxpic.twitter.com/F0FJIYvqi6— Amit Singh (@amitonline) February 1, 2022
A distant dream of every TaxPayer (wishing for rebates/ deductions) listening to Budget be like:#BudgetBytes#Budget2022#Budget#incometaxpic.twitter.com/bdlrJdKhCn— CA Akhil Pachori (@akhilpachori) February 1, 2022
for middle class taxpayers pic.twitter.com/9pXokRM55L— Dr Prashant Mishra (@drprashantmish6) February 1, 2022
Union Budget and Middle Class Taxpayers !! 😂😂 pic.twitter.com/UWMVkyD8Yf— The Brain Doctor (@DNeurosx) January 31, 2022
Open in app
Middle Class to FM:#BudgetSession2022#BudgetSession#Budget#incometaxpic.twitter.com/5GnnyMCIgQ— CA Akhil Pachori (@akhilpachori) February 1, 2022