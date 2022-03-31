Chinese man lives in airport for more than a decade, says his family does not like his smoking and drinking habit

Every day we get to know new incidents across the world but we bet you this weird incident will surely surprise you. A Chinese man has been living at the Beijing Capital International Airport Terminal for more than 10 years and does not wants to go back home.

The man is identified as Wei Jianguo, who moved to the airport after a fight with his family and was not happy about his drinking and smoking habit. Wei is 60 years old and has no job, he lost his job in his 40s. Talking to the news portal he said, "My family told me if I wanted to stay, I had to quit smoking and drinking. If I couldn't do that, I had to give them all my monthly government allowance of 1,000 yuan ($150). But then how would I buy my cigarettes and alcohol?"

He now calls the airport his home. An interesting fact is that Wei is not only the man who lives in the airport five or six other people have been living at the airport's terminals. Earlier he was asked to leave the airport But, he soon returned. He said, "At least I have my freedom in the airport."