Covishield Funny Memes Go Viral After AstraZeneca Admits Its COVID-19 Vaccine Can Cause Rare Side Effects

Social media websites are flooded with funny memes and jokes about the COVID-19 vaccine Covishield after its maker, AstraZeneca, said that its jab can cause rare side effects if taken. In the court documents, the manufacturer stated that the rare condition can lead to blood clots and low platelet count.

The anti-Coronavirus vaccine Covishield was developed by AstraZeneca and Oxford University during the pandemic. In the country, the Pune-based Serum Institute of India has produced the vaccine, which was widely circulated and administered by citizens. Due to this, netizens on social media websites, mostly on X (formerly known as Twitter), sharing memes and commenting jokes on the shocking news.

One of the users on X posted, "Reaction of those who got Covaxin."

Another user wrote, my friend and I are saying our final goodbye to each other as they have taken three doses of the Covishield vaccine.

Despite the gruesome news, many found gallows humor (also known as black humor) in the shocking revelation about Covishield. However, the UK government, which has secured AstraZeneca from legal action, has yet to intervene in the matter.

Victims who developed side effects after taking the jabs have filed as many as 51 cases in the UK High Court, seeking damages of up to 100 million pounds.