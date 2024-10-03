Dwarka Heart Attack Video: 36-Year-Old Man Dies of Heart Attack After Arriving at Office in Gujarat

A 36-year-old man died of a heart attack a few minutes after reaching his office in Gujarat's Dwarka on Wednesday afternoon, October 2. The shocking incident was captured on a CCTV camera and went viral on social media.

In a viral video, a man wearing a black T-shirt walks into the office and sits on a chair. As the video moves forward, it is noticed that he removes his mobile phone from his pants pocket and starts using it. While using the cell phone, he suddenly lays his head on the office desk.

In a tragic incident in Dwarka, Gujarat, a 36-year-old man suffered a heart attack shortly after arriving at work. The devastating moment was captured on CCTV, showing him collapsing just seconds after taking his seat at his desk.#Dwarka#Gujarat#HeartAttack#LokmatTimespic.twitter.com/0LQi0awTD9 — Lokmat Times (@lokmattimeseng) October 3, 2024

In September, a similar case was reported after a mother died due to a heart attack during her son's birthday celebration in the Valsad district of Gujarat. The tragedy occurred at a hotel in Vapi during the birthday party. The incident was also recorded in the CCTV camera installed on the premises.

During the 5th birthday celebration of her son, the mother was seen suddenly falling on the stage. The birthday boy was with his mother and father on the stage when she collapsed due to a heart attack.