Elvish Yadav Attacks YouTuber After Criticism Over Friendship with Munawar Faruqui: Check Complete Viral X Thread Here

Bigg Boss OTT 2 winner Elvish Yadav has once again found himself in hot water after a Twitter user, identified as 'Maxtern', alleged that he was attacked by Elvish and his group of men in Gurugram. Maxtern claimed that he was asked to meet in Gurugram and was subsequently attacked by Elvish and around 8-10 men, with threats to his life also issued.

The altercation stemmed from a sarcastic video shared by Maxtern, mocking Elvish's friendship with comedian Munawar Faruqui during the Indian Street Premier League (ISPL) cricket match. Maxtern indirectly criticized Elvish for associating with Munawar despite claiming to be a 'Ram bhakt'. Munawar had previously faced criticism for mocking Lord Ram and Goddess Sita during a stand-up act in 2020.

Heart felt line by Elvish Bhai ❤️ pic.twitter.com/nmnN6Sgc2Z — Maxtern (@RealMaxtern) March 7, 2024

Elvish responded to Maxtern's criticism on Twitter, seemingly threatening him with the message, "Bhai tu delhi hi rehta hai socha yad dila du."

Bhai tu delhi hi rehta hai socha yad dila du https://t.co/wPGlM1waRs — Elvish Yadav (@ElvishYadav) March 7, 2024

After, Maxtern shared screenshots of messages were shared where Elvish asked Maxtern to meet him in Gurugram post-midnight.

Heading to Gurgaon at 10pm pic.twitter.com/R93PUroLOB — Maxtern (@RealMaxtern) March 7, 2024

Later, Maxtern shared a video from inside a car, showing himself with a swollen lip, alleging that Elvish and his group attacked him, but he and his friends fought back. Maxtern stated, "Jaan se maarne ki dhamki di gayi hai... Main to akela tha lekin Elvish bhai sath mein bohot saare bande laaye the," while pointing out the injuries on his lips. Maxtern claimed to have videos of the incident and the attack by Elvish, which he promised to share soon.

8-10 Elvish’s man vs Maxtern!

Video shubhah daalta kya ladaee hui h ! pic.twitter.com/HsKyrVmREr — Maxtern (@RealMaxtern) March 7, 2024

Meanwhile, amid criticism from right-wing supporters for his association with Munawar, Elvish posted a cryptic note on Twitter, urging people to spread love and move forward without mentioning any names. "Khot nikaalne baithoge, har cheez mein khol nikal jayegi.. pyaar mohabbat se raho aur aage badho," he posted on his handle. Munawar too reacted to the post with a heart emoji.

Following the allegations, a video of the incident surfaced online, showing Elvish and his group allegedly assaulting Maxtern in a garments shop in Gurugram. The video shows Elvish entering the room and immediately attacking Maxtern, with other men joining in the assault.

Kalesh b/w You tuber Elvish Yadav and Real Maxtern yesterday night:pic.twitter.com/IJUNVlPErQhttps://t.co/rFBSfK1Vgw — Ghar Ke Kalesh (@gharkekalesh) March 8, 2024

In the video, Elvish and his associates can be seen throwing Maxtern to the floor, verbally abusing him, and continuously assaulting him with punches and slaps. As the video went viral, netizens called for strict action against Elvish, who was clearly visible in the footage.