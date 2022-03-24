"End of an era" netizens on Twitter reacts as Dhoni steps down from CSK captaincy

MS Dhoni has handed over the CSK captaincy to Ravindra Jadeja ahead of IPL 2022. Speculation about Dhoni's future in the IPL has become a constant, but the former skipper had made it clear that there is a richer legacy that he is targeting. He pushed Ravindra Jadeja to the higher retention bracket after making it clear last year that he wanted to make sure that CSK manage to retain a strong core group.

MS Dhoni has left a legacy behind which is incredibly tough for anyone to reach. 12 seasons as CSK captain, 9 finals and 4 trophies. This is also the first time that CSK will be led by a different player in a full-time capacity and this clearly indicates that Dhoni is preparing the franchise to move on from him. It is still unclear if this will be his last season but for the first time, he will play in the yellow jersey as a player.

CSK on Thursday released a statement that reads, "MS Dhoni has decided to hand over the leadership of Chennai Super Kings and picked Ravindra Jadeja to lead the team. Jadeja, who has been an integral part of Chennai Super Kings since 2012, will only be the third player to lead CSK. Dhoni will continue to represent Chennai Super Kings this season and beyond."

After this major development fans seem a little disappointed and started dropping tweets on social media for Dhoni, here's what netizens has to say,

We use the expression "end of an era" very loosely sometimes. But Dhoni giving up the captaincy of @ChennaiIPL is truly the end of an era for all those loyal fans with whom he forged a relationship of the kind very few have. — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) March 24, 2022

MS Dhoni as captain in the IPL:



Matches - 204.

Won - 121.

Lost - 82.



IPL trophies - 4.

IPL Finals - 9.



- One of the greatest ever captain in the history. pic.twitter.com/lnQZjZNXgB — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) March 24, 2022

Who knew this was the last time we read "Captain, CSK" with his name ? 🥺💔 #MSDhonipic.twitter.com/Esq4rCIVUC — Bhavya (@BhavyaDhoni) March 24, 2022

2008 - Final

2009 - Semi final

2010 - Champions

2011 - Champions

2012 - Final

2013 - Final

2014 - Playoffs

2015 - Final

2018 - Champions

2019 - Final

2020 - Group stage

2021 - Champions



The legacy of MS Dhoni as a captain in IPL history. — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) March 24, 2022

Journey as CAPTAIN



Started with a TROPHY

Ended with a TROPHY



.@msdhoni 🙏 pic.twitter.com/HK7Sv8vMit — DHONI Trends™ 🦁 (@TrendsDhoni) March 24, 2022

Thank you for everything Captain 🥺💛 pic.twitter.com/09GZJv72aJ — Dhoni Army TN™ (@DhoniArmyTN) March 24, 2022

It is going to be so weird not seeing Dhoni and Kohli walking out for CSK vs RCB toss. Used to be a wholesome moment. — Silly Point (@FarziCricketer) March 24, 2022