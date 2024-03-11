Flat White Coffee: Google Doodle Commemorates the Popularity With Animated Illustration

Google is marking the global popularity of flat white coffee with an engaging and adorable doodle today. The coffee, featuring steamed milk over an espresso shot, is believed to have originated in Australia or New Zealand. The celebration on March 11 is particularly significant as it marks the day in 2011 when the term "flat white" was officially added to the Oxford English Dictionary.

According to Google, "Today's animated Doodle celebrates the flat white, a beloved coffee drink of steamed milk poured over a shot of espresso. Many speculate the drink was first served in Australia and New Zealand during the 1980s when the drink popped up on menus in Sydney and Auckland around the same time."

A flat white is crafted from an espresso shot crowned with steamed milk and a delicate layer of microfoam, typically served in a ceramic cup. Unlike frothed milk, the milk is steamed to produce a smooth and velvety crema on top. Similar to a latte, the flat white is a creamy espresso-based beverage, but it features a double shot of espresso and a lower milk-to-espresso ratio compared to a latte.

Describing flat whites as "flatter" compared to cappuccinos or lattes, they are favored by coffee enthusiasts seeking a smoother texture with less foam. Many cafes in Australia and New Zealand showcase their baristas' skills by creating intricate artwork with the milk pour, reflecting the evolving coffee culture. Originally made with whole milk, flat whites are now commonly ordered with plant-based alternatives, with oat milk gaining popularity.

Google further noted, "The flat white has since spread far across the world, delighting and becoming a staple in many nations."

Here's a simple recipe to make a flat white: