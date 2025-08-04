Funny Memes and Jokes Flood Social Media After India’s Thrilling 6-Run Win Over England in Final Test

India National Cricket Team vs England Cricket Team Match Scorecard and Memes: India’s dramatic six-run win over England in the fifth and final Test at The Oval on Monday not only levelled the series 2-2 but also triggered a flood of funny memes on social media as cricket fans celebrated the nail-biting finish. The final day saw high tension as India’s pace duo, Mohammed Siraj and Prasidh Krishna, picked up the last four England wickets to seal a famous victory. England, chasing a record 374, were on 339 for six at stumps on Day 4 after bad light and heavy rain ended play early. However, India made a strong comeback on Day 5 to bowl them out for 367 in 85.1 overs.

Siraj was the standout performer for India. He took 5 for 104 and finished as the highest wicket-taker in the series with 23 wickets. Prasidh Krishna provided key support with 4 for 126 under pressure. England’s Chris Woakes came out to bat at number 11 with his left shoulder in a sling. Despite the injury, he showed courage but could not take his team past the finish line.

The match was the perfect conclusion to a tightly fought series. England began with a five-wicket win in Leeds. India bounced back with a 336-run victory in the second Test at Birmingham. England regained the lead with a 22-run win at Lord’s. India then held their nerve in Manchester to draw the fourth Test before clinching the finale at The Oval. Centuries from Joe Root and Harry Brook had put England in a strong position in the final Test. But the Indian bowlers turned the game around with a disciplined and spirited performance on the last day.

Social media users shared funny memes about Siraj's performance. Many people praised the exciting nature of Test cricket and appreciated India's strong comeback.

Here are some of the best memes:

A Hero is born,Mohammed Siraj 🇮🇳



5 Back to back Tests

0 Breaks

0 Rests

0 Workload cribbing



Pure passion for India. 🫡🫡🥶



Woakes #OvalTest#ENGvIND#MohammedSiraj#INDvENG Cinema Test Cricket Beauty #INDvsEND Jurel Prasidh Krishna pic.twitter.com/mWeMMevMMg — Khushi Mishra (@17KhushiMishra) August 4, 2025

India National Cricket Team vs England Cricket Team Match Scorecard:

India: 224 and 396

England: 247 and 367 all out in 85.1 overs (Joe Root 105, Harry Brook 111, Ben Duckett 54; Mohammed Siraj 5-104, Prasidh Krishna 4-126)