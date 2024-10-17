Funny Memes and Jokes Go Viral as Rohit Sharma-led India Is Bowled Out for 46 During IND vs NZ 1st Test 2024 in Bengaluru

India was bowled out for just 46 runs during the first Test against New Zealand at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium on Thursday. The dismal performance sparked a wave of funny memes and jokes on social media, as fans expressed their disappointment and disbelief over one of India’s most challenging batting displays in recent memory

Here's how internet reacted:

Ind batters this morning 🫣 Combination of tough conditions and great bowling by NZ #INDvNZpic.twitter.com/mIIibHikjs — Wasim Jaffer (@WasimJaffer14) October 17, 2024

NZ pacers start swinging the ball....



Indian top order : #INDvNZpic.twitter.com/ZVWPhoFXTi — UmdarTamker (@UmdarTamker) October 17, 2024

After winning the toss and opting to bat first on Day 2, captain Rohit Sharma was the first wicket to fall, bowled by Tim Southee. With Shubman Gill absent, Virat Kohli was promoted to No. 3 but fell for an eight-ball duck as India struggled to build partnerships.

By Lunch, India was reeling at 34 for six, their sixth-lowest total at the fall of the sixth wicket. The situation worsened in the second session when R Ashwin, the seventh batter, was dismissed on the first ball faced.

New Zealand's pace attack, led by William O’Rourke and Matt Henry, wreaked havoc on India's batting lineup, claiming wickets at regular intervals. India’s total of 46 surpassed their previous lowest Test score of 36, set in 2020 in Adelaide, and was their lowest Test total at home since being bowled out for 75 against the West Indies in 1987 in Delhi.