Gwalior: Frog Found in School Mid-Day Meal; Probe Launched After Video Goes Viral

A shocking incident has emerged from Madhya Pradesh's Gwalior, where a frog was found in a tub of food prepared for students. A video of the incident has gone viral, prompting the administration to take serious note.

The incident occurred at Gokulpur Government Primary School in Gwalior district, according to a News18 report. Teachers opened a food container and spotted a frog inside on Monday, just before lunch was served. The staff recorded the scene and immediately informed senior officials.

Many students refused to eat after seeing the dead frog in the meal. According to the children and staff, this is not the first time such negligence has occurred. Complaints about foul smells, insects, and spoiled food have been raised several times, but no concrete action was taken.

Gwalior Collector Richika Chauhan said the matter is under investigation and strict action will follow. District Panchayat CEO Sojan Singh Rawat told the media that the complaint has been taken very seriously and the culprits will be identified soon.