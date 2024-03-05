Haryana Gangster Kala Jathedi Gets Six Hours Parole To Marry Rajasthan’s Lady Don Anuradha Aka ‘Madam Minz’

Haryana gangster Sandeep, also known as Kala Jathedi, has been granted a six-hour parole to marry lady don Anuradha, alias ‘Madam Minz’, from Rajasthan. Currently incarcerated in Tihar Jail, Delhi, Kala Jathedi's wedding is scheduled for March 12.

The court has directed that Kala Jathedi be in police custody for his marriage on March 12 between 10 am to 4 pm, with the Delhi police ensuring security arrangements. Additionally, the court ordered police to take Jathedi to his village on March 13 for the Grih Pravesh ceremony, scheduled between 10 am and 1 pm.

Reports suggest that Kala Jathedi requested parole on humanitarian grounds to attend his wedding and the subsequent Grih Pravesh ritual, wherein the newlyweds will enter their matrimonial home together.

Sandeep, alias Kala Jathedi, was arrested in 2021, carrying a Rs 7 lakh reward. The Delhi Police’s special cell apprehended him in Saharanpur, Uttar Pradesh, almost 200 kilometers from the national capital.

Notably, Sandeep met Anuradha in 2020 when both were on the “most wanted” list of the Delhi Police. While Jathedi has been behind bars since 2021, Anuradha got bail, and the couple continued their relationship through legal channels. Anuradha, aka Madam Minz, holds a computer applications degree and has been accused of involvement in several cases of murder, extortion, and kidnapping in Rajasthan.

Authorities state that Sandeep was wanted for extortion, murder, and other major offenses in Delhi, Rajasthan, Punjab, and Haryana. The Delhi Police collaborated with the Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA) to resolve the Jatheri case.

Anuradha Chaudhary, initially in the business world and later in cinema, married her lover Deepak Minj during college against her family's wishes. However, this marriage didn't last long as Anuradha came into contact with notorious gangster Anand Pal Singh of Rajasthan. It's said that during this time, Anuradha, also known as Madam Minz, started a relationship with Anand Pal, after which they separated.

In 2017, Anand Pal was encountered by the Rajasthan Police. Subsequently, Madam Minz reportedly led the Anand Gang. Later, Anuradha Chaudhary began working with Kala Jathedi. Rajasthan Police had also opened a history sheet against Anuradha for her active involvement in crime.

Several cases were filed against Anuradha, who often evaded arrest for months. Her name emerged in the murder case of famous Punjabi singer Sidhu Moose Wala, and she was interrogated following the murder of Rajasthan gangster Raju Thehat in December 2022.