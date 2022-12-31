Horrifying visuals of huge crowd at Maharashtra's Kalsubai peak goes viral

On weekends, city dwellers journey to various mountains throughout the state. It's difficult to picture them not travelling when the weekend and New Year's Eve coincide. However, similar enthusiasm resulted in tremendous overcrowding at Kalsubai peak, Maharashtra's highest point, this weekend, according to visuals. A video released on Twitter showed massive crowds at the top, which is located at an elevation of 1,646 metres (5,400 feet), leaving some on social media wondering how so many people could congregate at such a high elevation after trudging through steep terrain.

People responding to this video on Twitter filled the comments section, blaming trekking organisations and the country's population for the terrifying scenes. "It's all the fault of the people who lead the trekking groups... these rainy frogs come here to make money," one user observed. while another user called it another example of "population explosion." "With such a throng, the mountain might crumble," one commenter wrote beneath the video.