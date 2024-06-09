IND vs PAK, T20 World Cup 2024: Funny Memes and Jokes Go Viral as Rishabh Pant Dismissed After Pakistani Team Drops Him Three Times (See Tweets)
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: June 9, 2024 10:47 PM2024-06-09T22:47:47+5:302024-06-09T22:50:56+5:30
In the highly anticipated cricket match between India and Pakistan, fans took to social media to share funny memes and jokes as Pakistani fielders dropped Rishabh Pant thrice. However, Rishabh Pant's innings came to an end as he was caught on the fourth attempt after scoring 42 runs off 32 balls.
Throughout his innings, Rishabh Pant faced challenges while batting against the Pakistani bowling attack. Despite his struggles, he showcased resilience on the field. However, his dismissal added to the pressure on the Indian team. The drops by the Pakistani fielders provided ample material for netizens to create humorous memes and jokes, highlighting the unpredictable nature of cricket and the excitement it brings to fans worldwide.
In addition to Rishabh Pant's dismissal, Shivam Dube and Ravindra Jadeja also got out during the match. With key players departing, the Indian team faced an uphill battle against the Pakistani bowlers. As the match unfolds, cricket enthusiasts eagerly anticipate the outcome, hoping for a thrilling contest between the arch-rivals India and Pakistan.Open in app