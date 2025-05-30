Indian Man Attacked by Tiger in Thailand While Filming Instagram Reel; What Went Wrong?

The incident reportedly took place in Phuket, Thailand, where an Indian tourist was mauled by a tiger at the famous Tiger Kingdom. The unidentified man, believed to be in his late 20s, sustained minor injuries. In the 25-second viral clip posted on X (formerly Twitter), an Asian tourist can be seen walking alongside a tiger, holding its neck chain in one hand to pose for a video. Suddenly, the tiger lunges and bites him.

In the video, the man can be heard screaming in panic after the attack. Fortunately, he was reported to be safe and did not suffer any life-threatening injuries. Netizens have expressed concern and curiosity, wondering whether the man survived the tiger attack. The user who posted the video confirmed, "Yes, apparently, minor injuries."

What Went Wrong?

Wild animals are inherently dangerous, regardless of whether they live among humans or are trained. A closer look at the viral video suggests that one of the animal keepers touches or lightly hits the tiger with a stick, which may have provoked the animal. As the Indian tourist was not familiar to the tiger, the animal may have reacted aggressively to him, while ignoring the keeper.

Another possible reason was highlighted by a user on X who suggested the tiger may have been irritated by being petted on its lower back — a region cats typically dislike being touched. "The man kept petting the tiger in that area, which likely frustrated it. The final straw was when he cupped the area for a photo," the user commented.

Former journalist Sanjay Madrasi Pandey also shared his thoughts, claiming that many Indian tourists in Thailand are lured into risky photo-ops with tigers due to relentless peer pressure. "These wild animals are heavily drugged to appear docile, but their true nature cannot be tamed. As the sedation fades, a tiger can turn violent, posing a grave threat," Pandey wrote on X.

My immediate reaction to this video was a chilling realization: that could have been me! This chilling video exposes a dangerous trend: many Indian tourists are lured into risky photo-ops with tigers in Thailand, often due to relentless peer pressure.



He added, “While tourism and adventure are thrilling, they should not end up being our ‘end’ venture. Such reckless experiences can quickly become deadly, turning an exciting moment into a tragic end. Responsible travel demands caution and respect for the untamed power of wildlife.”