India's Sai Tirumalaneedi Creates World's Smallest Washing Machine, Earns Guinness World Record Recognition (Watch Video)

Sai Tirumalaneedi, a resident of Andhra Pradesh, has etched his name in history by creating the world's smallest washing machine. Measuring a mere 37 millimeters by 41 millimeters by 43 millimeters (1.45 inches by 1.61 inches by 1.69 inches).

According to Guinness World Records, Tirumalaneedi undertook this project for personal achievement. Despite its size, the washing machine is fully functional and capable of cleaning small items. This remarkable feat has garnered international attention, showcasing India's talent for innovation and its ability to push boundaries.

Tirumalaneedi Sai, born on July 7, 2004, from East Godavari, Andhra Pradesh, also achieved the record for producing the smallest air cooler. At the age of 17 years, 7 months, and 29 days, on March 5, 2022, he crafted an air cooler measuring 30 mm x 12.4 mm x 17 mm, according to the India Book od Records. The miniature device operates on a 1.8 volts battery, utilizing a motor, wire, and a jar filled with vaseline jelly.

Tirumalaneedi's achievement adds to India's long list of remarkable accomplishments in diverse fields. From groundbreaking scientific discoveries to preserving ancient traditions, Indians have consistently demonstrated their talent and determination on the global stage.

Kathak Dancers Create Guinness World Record at Khajuraho Event

In another cultural milestone, 1,484 Kathak exponents recently danced to the rhythm of 'Raga Basant' in Khajuraho, a UNESCO World Heritage Site in Madhya Pradesh, creating a Guinness World Record. The event took place during the 50th Khajuraho Dance Festival organized by the state government.

Guinness Book's 2024 Edition Gets Over 60 Records From India

The Guinness World Records 2024 edition, released in October 2023, features an impressive array of 2,638 record-breaking achievements from around the globe. Over 60 of these remarkable feats originate from India, showcasing the nation's prowess in various domains. Organized into nine content-rich chapters and featuring five special sections, the book is distributed in India by Penguin Random House.

Among the standout records, Cherrapunji, a high-altitude town in Meghalaya, holds the record for receiving an astounding 2.493 meters (8 feet 2 inches) of rainfall in just 48 hours on June 15-16, 1995, verified by the World Meteorological Organization. This stands as the most extreme 48-hour period of rainfall ever recorded. Cherrapunji's meteorological history reveals additional records, including a staggering 9,300 millimeters (366 inches) of rain in a single calendar month in July 1861. The 12-month record for rainfall was set in Cherrapunji, with an astonishing 26,461 millimeters (1,041.75 inches) between August 1, 1860, and July 31, 1861.

Another notable record is the sculpture "Jalakanyaka" or "Mermaid" created by Indian artist Kanayi Kunhiraman. Located at Shankumugham Beach in Thiruvananthapuram, Kerala, the concrete mermaid measures 26.5 meters (87 feet) in length and 7.6 meters (25 feet) in height, lying in a 32-meter (105-foot) shell-shaped pool.

Saloo Choudhury and his wife Neena Choudhury achieved recognition for circumnavigating the earth by car in 1989 and 1991. Covering six continents, their journey spanned 24,901 road miles (40,075 kilometers) – more than the length of the equator. The Choudhurys' remarkable adventure took 69 days, 19 hours, and 5 minutes, starting and finishing in Delhi with a 1989 Hindustan "Contessa Classic" car.

In the realm of music, Thanga Darlong, born on July 20, 1920, received the Padma Shri civilian award at the age of 98 years and 319 days on June 4, 2019. Hailing from Muruai village in Tripura, Darlong is celebrated as the last tribal musician to play the 'rosem,' a flute-like instrument made from wood, bamboo, and a traditional water pot.

Jyoti Amge, born on December 16, 1993, from Nagpur, holds the record for being the shortest living woman, measuring just 62.8 centimeters (24.7 inches). On November 17, 2016, Rainbow Hospitals India, Indian Foundation for Premature Babies, and Abbott Healthcare Pvt. Ltd. achieved the record for the largest gathering of people born prematurely, with 445 individuals congregating at the Park Hyatt in Hyderabad.

In the realm of television, "Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah" (SAB TV) holds the record for the longest-running sitcom by episode count, airing 3,500 episodes as of July 2, 2022. Businessman Mukesh Ambani's 27-story personal skyscraper, Antilia, remains the largest, tallest, and most expensive private house globally.

Moreover, among the 1,154 sites recognized by UNESCO, the Taj Mahal in Agra has garnered the most online searches, with 1.4 million searches in March 2022, according to a report by Zitango Travel in April 2022.