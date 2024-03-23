IPL 2024: Shah Rukh Khan Spotted Cheering For His Team During KKR vs SRH Match at Eden Gardens (See Pics)

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan was spotted cheering on the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) during their Indian Premier League (IPL) match against the Sunrisers Hyderabad on Saturday.

A photo and video circulating on social media show Khan, the owner of KKR, blowing kisses to fans and enthusiastically supporting the team. Another video circulating online also captures him enjoying a cup of coffee or tea at the stadium.

Khan, dressed casually in a cream sweatshirt and a ponytail, was seen interacting with fans who were chanting his name.

Meanwhile, at the Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium in Chandigarh, the attention seemed to shift towards Preity Zinta as she cheered for her team Punjab Kings (PBKS) against Delhi Capitals (DC). Fans shared photos and videos of Zinta on social media platforms, expressing admiration for her presence and charm.

