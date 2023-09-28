Is It Really Waheeda Rehman Dancing to 'Aaj Phir Jeene Ki Tamanna Hai'? Simi Garewal Reveals Truth

By Lokmat English Desk | Published: September 28, 2023 07:03 PM 2023-09-28T19:03:54+5:30 2023-09-28T19:04:41+5:30

A video circulating on social media recently purported to show veteran actress Waheeda Rehman dancing to the tune of ...

A video circulating on social media recently purported to show veteran actress Waheeda Rehman dancing to the tune of "Aaj Phir Jeene Ki Tamanna" in a garden. However, it has been confirmed that the woman in the video is not Waheeda Rehman.

Simi Garewal took to X and shared a post confirming this as well, saying that Waheeda's family told her that it was not the actress. Simi wrote “A video has gone viral recently on WA of (supposedly) Waheeda-ji dancing to "aaj phir jeene ki tamanna" in a garden. Her family is not on SM & have asked me to please inform everyone that it's a FAKE video!!

According to the reports, the woman in the video is Sunila Ashok, a former teacher and a passionate dancer, who danced to the cover of the song. 

The video is circulating on social media platforms with captions claiming that Waheeda Rehman, a former actor who is now in her eighties, recreated the song. The iconic song was originally filmed on Rehman and actor Dev Anand in the film "Guide."

Watch video here:

