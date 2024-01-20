Kochi Metro's Clever Ad Campaign Takes Social Media by Storm, Watch Video

A video circulating on social media has caught the attention of netizens, initially mistaken for surveillance footage but revealed to be an advertisement for Kochi Metro Rail Limited. The ad, shared on the metro's Twitter handle on November 16, 2023, has garnered 64.8K views, 50 comments, 126 retweets, and 618 likes.

The 43-second video begins with the impression of surveillance footage, showing security guards closely monitoring two individuals on a motorcycle through CCTV cameras. The individuals, one wearing a hood concealing their face, eventually enter a room resembling a control centre. Inside, a girl is seen working, and as she hands a poster to one of the individuals, chaos ensues.

The security guard apprehends the person, creating a suspenseful atmosphere. However, the unexpected twist unfolds as the individual reveals a poster promoting Kochi Metro Rail Limited's unlimited travel pass. The background music, reminiscent of a suspenseful soundtrack from a scam series, has drawn attention and comments from viewers.

Comments on the video range from expressions of surprise to praise for the creative approach. One viewer humorously remarked, "Got me thought I was watching some crime video." Another pointed out the time contradiction in the video, stating, "20sec to come up and 5sec to go down, how is it possible? Rest of the promo: IT'S A STEAL! I GOT 'IT." The music received appreciation as well, with one viewer noting, "The music creates a fantastic suspense vibe."