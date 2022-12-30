Leopard Cubs Reunited with Mother, Video goes viral
December 30, 2022
Two leopard cubs found on a sugarcane farm in Maharashtra's Gondia district were reunited with their mother on Friday, according to a forest officer.
The cubs were found on a field in Bhiwakhidki village, about 6 kilometres from Navagaon, in the Arjuni Morgaon tehsil, according to Dada Raut, assistant conservator of forest (Navegaon). According to him, a rapid response team arrived on the spot and transported the cubs to a veterinarian.
The cubs were kept in a plastic container with trap cameras fitted. The forest workers waited for the leopardess to appear. The animal returned at 6.30 p.m. and carried the cubs away, according to the official.
Successful reunion of leopard cubs with their mother due to efforts taken by @MahaForest RRT team of Navegaonbandh range in Gondia district.— Ranjeet Jadhav (@ranjeetnature) December 30, 2022
Video credit: ACF Dada Raut @mid_day @MahaForest @SMungantiwar @ben_ifs @PraveenIFShere @saroshlodhi @krait_saurabh @RandeepHooda pic.twitter.com/4avH7DodpL