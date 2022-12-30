Leopard Cubs Reunited with Mother, Video goes viral

Two leopard cubs found on a sugarcane farm in Maharashtra's Gondia district were reunited with their mother on Friday, according to a forest officer.

The cubs were found on a field in Bhiwakhidki village, about 6 kilometres from Navagaon, in the Arjuni Morgaon tehsil, according to Dada Raut, assistant conservator of forest (Navegaon). According to him, a rapid response team arrived on the spot and transported the cubs to a veterinarian.

The cubs were kept in a plastic container with trap cameras fitted. The forest workers waited for the leopardess to appear. The animal returned at 6.30 p.m. and carried the cubs away, according to the official.