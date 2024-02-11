Leopard Spotted in Mumbai: Big Cat Seen Walking on Boundary Wall of Oberoi Splendor; CCTV Video

A startling incident unfolded as a leopard was captured on CCTV camera footage walking along the boundary wall near JVLR in Mumbai. The footage, shared on X (formerly known as Twitter), reveals the sighting to have occurred on Wednesday, February 7.

The emergence of the big cat in the vicinity has sparked panic among residents in the nearby area. The presence of such a predator in an urban environment like Mumbai raises concerns about human-wildlife conflict and public safety. The CCTV footage captures the leopard calmly strolling along the boundary wall, highlighting the unexpected and potentially dangerous encounters that can occur in densely populated areas.

February 11, 2024

Last year in October, the leopard was caught on camera roaming around Palkhadi village in Uttan, Bhayander (west). In March, a local had illegally trapped a wild cat, due to which forest officials held an awareness programme in the village.