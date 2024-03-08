Lok Sabha Elections 2024 Schedule Out? ECI Fact Check Debunks Fake WhatsApp Viral Post

Before the Lok Sabha Election, a message is circulating on WhatsApp about the dates of the upcoming Lok Sabha 2024 elections. As per the message, the Code of Conduct will commence on 12th of March, Nominations for candidacy will start on 28th of March, Polling will take place on 19th April, results will be announced on 22nd of May, and the formation of the new government will be completed on 30th May 2024.

This circular went viral on WhatsApp. The Election Commission of India has tweeted that this news is fake, and no dates have been announced so far by the committee. They further added that the election commission will announce the schedule through a press conference.