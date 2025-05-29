Lower Manhattan Lights Up with Dhol Beats as 400-Person Baraat Marches Through Wall Street

Indian Baraats are quite famous for their liveliness and crowds. One such video of an Indian Baraat passing from New York’s iconic Wall Street is now viral on the internet. In the video, nearly 400 Indian people are seen dancing on the streets of Lower Manhattan. As it seems a grand Indian wedding procession, people are seen dressed in traditional and colorful Indian attire and dancing to joyous music beats. The event temporarily transformed New York’s financial district into a huge wedding scene. The Baraat had a DJ of DJ AJ. DJ AJ captioned his post on Instagram, “We shut down Wall Street for a 400-person baraat - who would've ever thought?!” He further mentioned that this was a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity.

The video shows that people are dancing with high energy at the wedding party. The bride is wearing a beautiful red lehenga, and the groom is wearing a beige sherwani. The New York Stock Exchange and towers in the background give the already opulent landscape a surreal feel.

Internet Reacts:

A user commented, “People in NYC are so happy and surprised as well …recording videos of Barrat.” Another user describing the music wrote, “Never thought I would be hearing empire state of mind's dhol version , that's wild.” Another user commented, “So wild! 450+ guests… never ending baraat…. And you! Such a great time planning this.” Manyu users commented, ‘wow” and “insane.”