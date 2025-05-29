Maharashtra Monsoon: 16 Dead, 18 Injured in Rain-Related Incidents Since May 24

Last week, Maharashtra witnessed extremely heavy rainfall. In the last five days, sixteen people died due to rain-related incidents like landslides, lightning, tree or building collapse, as per the state government report. Maharashtra started to witness thunderstorms from May 24 as the monsoon season started early this year. Almost every region of the state was affected by the heavy rain. In Pune, three people died in rain-related incidents, two in Thane, two in Latur, two in Bhandara, one in Raigad, one in Ahilyanagar, one in Nagpur, one in Wardha, one in Chandrapur, one in Mumbai, and one in Gondia, the report stated.

The report also mentioned that in the rain-related incidents, 18 people were injured and 41 animals died.

While moderate rainfall is anticipated in a few locations in North Konkan, South Madhya Maharashtra, and isolated sections of North Madhya Maharashtra, the meteorological department predicts moderate to heavy rainfall in the majority of South Konkan-Goa for May 29. Additionally, thunderstorms or mild to moderate rainfall are predicted in certain areas of Marathwada.