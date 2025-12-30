Mobile Blast: Viral Video Shows Motorola Phone Explodes in Man's Pocket Burnt Jeans

A video of a mobile blast going viral on social media, where a phone device was charred and the jeans of the owner was burnt after the smartphone exploded in his pocket, resulting in a hole. Incidents of mobile phone explosions during long calls or while charging phones is a major concern among users.

An X (formerly Twitter) user has shared the video claiming, "Another Motorola G-series phone reportedly exploded in a user’s pocket, leaving a hole in the pants." He said that the phone was idle at the time. He shared an Instagram reel from an Insta user hubhxr_369 that shows a burnt mobile and a hole in jeans due to severe burns.

🚨 Another Motorola G-series phone reportedly exploded in a user’s pocket, leaving a hole in the pants.



The device was allegedly idle.

Source: shubhxr_369 (Instagram) pic.twitter.com/uPXWvnvoUB — Abhishek Yadav (@yabhishekhd) December 30, 2025

In a viral video, people can be heard saying, "See this phone, is this a Motorola phone?" Another person said, "file a case against the company." However, there were no reports of serious injuries due to the phone blast.

This is not the first time this incident has happened. In February this year, a woman in Brazil was shopping when her Motorola Moto E32 exploded into flames in her back pocket. Her husband used his shirt to douse the fire, but she suffered second and third-degree burns and was treated at the hospital.

After the incident, Motorola reacted, saying it was investigating the incident and noted that such cases were rare and often linked to battery faults or external damage.