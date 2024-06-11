Mobile Phone Use at Petrol Pump Triggers Explosion; Horrific Video Emerges

In a horrific incident, a man narrowly escaped death when his bike exploded while he was refueling at a petrol station. The explosion occurred after the man received a phone call while filling up his vehicle. Video footage shows that as the man was refueling, the fuel tank exploded, engulfing the bike in flames. Despite sustaining minor burns, the victim survived the ordeal. Station attendants quickly intervened and extinguished the blaze, and no casualties were reported.

There is widespread belief that electromagnetic radiation from mobile phones can ignite petrol vapor directly or induce currents in nearby metal objects, triggering a spark and resulting in an explosion. These electromagnetic waves facilitate two-way communication between phones and towers and are of high energy, raising concerns about their potential danger.

While a normally functioning smartphone battery is unlikely to cause an explosion, a defective battery might. However, the probability of using a phone with a defective battery is minimal. Explosions at petrol stations can occur from the hose pipe emitting the fuel rather than the fuel itself or the fuel tank. Although using your phone at a fuel station may not be the direct cause of a fire, it is still advisable to avoid phone use while refueling your vehicle.



