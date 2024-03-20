Agra: 44-Year-Old Man Arrested for Planting Bomb Near Petrol Pump After Failing in Love

A 44-year-old man has been arrested in Agra for planting a bomb near a petrol pump in Vayu Vihar area, Uttar Pradesh. Surprisingly, the accused confessed to acting out of romantic despair and crafted the explosive himself, citing YouTube tutorials as his source of bomb-making knowledge.

Police in Vayu Vihar on Fatehpur Sikri Road, Agra, received a report of a suspicious item near a petrol pump. Smoke emanated from a box, prompting swift action from authorities. Upon arrival, the police evacuated nearby residences, closed roads, and shut down the petrol pump as a precaution. A bomb disposal squad was summoned, and after an hour-long operation, they successfully defused the bomb and removed it from the area.

Following investigations, the police identified and arrested Gaya Prasad after reviewing CCTV footage. During questioning, Prasad confessed to his actions, explaining that his failed romantic pursuit led him to resort to extremism. Prasad, employed at a marble factory, admitted to learning bomb-making techniques from YouTube. He disclosed that he concocted the bomb using a mixture of sulfur and potash. Authorities have assured that appropriate legal action will be taken against the accused.