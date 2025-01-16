Moradabad Shocker: Husband Hangs from Car Bonnet After Catching Wife with Boyfriend, Video Goes Viral

A dramatic incident unfolded in Moradabad when a man, walking on the road, spotted his wife in a car with her boyfriend. In a fit of anger, the man attempted to stop the car, but instead of halting, the boyfriend accelerated. This caused the man to fall onto the bonnet of the car. Despite the man's position on the bonnet, the boyfriend continued to drive, and it was only after covering a few kilometers that he stopped the car. The husband then confronted his wife’s boyfriend, leading to a fight between the two.

The incident, which was captured on a mobile phone camera, quickly went viral, bringing the details to light. Following this, the man filed a complaint at Katghar police station. Based on the complaint, the police registered a case and arrested the wife's boyfriend, identified as Mahir. According to the complaint, the events occurred on January 15, around 6:30 pm. The man saw his wife and Mahir together in the car and tried to stop them. Instead of stopping, Mahir sped up, causing the husband to end up on the bonnet. After driving for several kilometers, Mahir finally stopped the car. A confrontation ensued, attracting a crowd of onlookers, which also prompted the police to arrive at the scene.

Moradabad Superintendent of Police C.T. Ranvijay Singh confirmed that a case had been filed at Katghar police station. He added that the complaint alleged the husband tried to stop the car, but Mahir continued driving even with the husband hanging on the bonnet. When the car finally stopped, the wife got out of the car and left.