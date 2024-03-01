Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani’s Dance Rehearsal For Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant Pre-Wedding Goes Viral, Watch Video

The grand pre-wedding celebration of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant is about to kick off in Jamnagar, commencing on Friday evening and continuing for three days. In the run-up to the extravaganza, visuals from the venue have surfaced online, offering a glimpse of the preparations.

A notable highlight includes Mukesh and Nita Ambani, the parents of the groom, rehearsing their dance performance for the soon-to-be-married couple. The senior Ambanis were captured dancing to the classic tune "Pyaar Hua Ikraar Hua," with the video projected on a large screen. The rehearsals took place on an expansive stage erected for the upcoming performances.

It appears that the elder Ambani scion, Akash Ambani, and his wife Shloka Mehta, also participated in the practice session. Scheduled from March 1 to March 3, the three-day gala event is expected to attract the crème de la crème of Bollywood. Celebrities such as Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Aamir Khan, Akshay Kumar, Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh, Sidharth Malhotra, Kiara Advani, and Madhuri Dixit have already descended on Jamnagar.

The star-studded affair is not limited to Bollywood, as global sensation Rihanna is set to deliver a power-packed performance for the couple and esteemed guests, reportedly commanding a staggering Rs 75 crore for her appearance. The guest list extends beyond the entertainment industry, with influential business tycoons, political leaders, and sports personalities slated to attend the lavish three-day event.