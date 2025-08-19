Mumbai Rains: Funny Memes and Jokes Flood Social Media as City Battles Heavy Downpour and Waterlogging

Mumbai Rain News: Heavy rain flooded streets and disrupted daily life in Mumbai on Tuesday, August 19, 2025. As the city battled waterlogging, residents turned to social media to share jokes and memes that quickly went viral. The posts poked fun at traffic jams, submerged roads and the struggle of commuting, giving Mumbaikars a moment of laughter amid the chaos.

Here are some of the funny memes:

Mumbaikars trying to reach office before boss pic.twitter.com/RnsAuQ0xtu — shraddha (@chaktiman) August 19, 2025

Boss : Reach Office Immediately



Le Mumbaikars in #MumbaiRains :



Jokes apart: prayers for their safety as well 🙏 pic.twitter.com/MfFrvE4mCs — 🇮🇳 𝓐 𝓙 ☀️ (@warrior_soul13) August 19, 2025

Mumbaikars during monsoon: pic.twitter.com/zPDc9dWF8Y — The Star Doctor (@star_d0c) August 19, 2025

The India Meteorological Department issued a red alert for the Konkan region, including Mumbai, Thane, Raigad, Ratnagiri and Palghar districts. Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said the next 48 hours would be crucial. He added that rescue teams from SDRF and NDRF were deployed in affected areas.

Mumbai recorded nearly 300 mm of rainfall on Tuesday. Train services were disrupted on Central and Western Railway lines, while flights were diverted to nearby airports. The Mithi River reached a danger level, and around 400 to 500 people were evacuated.