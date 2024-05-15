Mumbai's Dancing Cop Amol Kamble and TikTok Star Noel Robinson Break the Internet with Their Fun-filled Video (Watch)

Noel Robinson a 23-year-old popular TikToker is making headlines after his recent India visit. The Tiktoker posted a reel on his official Instagram account in which he was seen dancing on the streets of Mumbai with common man. One reel which grabbed netizens attention was his collaboration with the Mumbai police man Amol Kamble who is popularly known as dancing cop. Ever since he posted this video it has took internet by storm.

The video showed both dancing together, with Noel playfully pretending to steal a phone and the policeman joining in the dance instead of scolding him. The light-hearted video was meant for entertainment, highlighting the fun side of the Mumbai police force. Noel had a good time dancing with Kamble, calling him the ‘Coolest policeman in the world.’ However, some online users criticized the video, saying that the policeman's dancing gave the wrong impression about police behavior.

In response, Kamble posted another video to clarify the situation and show ‘action’ being taken on the ‘mobile snatching incident.’ The new video humorously portrayed Kamble ‘taking action’ against Noel, with the caption emphasizing that the Mumbai Police are always alert and ready to take action.

This video of Amol Kamble has gone viral on social media. Netizens are parsing him for his dance moves and saying that he won this trend.