Netizens React with Hilarious Jethalal Memes to Munmun Dutta & Raj Anadkat's Engagement Reports!
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: March 13, 2024 07:46 PM2024-03-13T19:46:00+5:302024-03-13T20:03:00+5:30
Munmun Dutta and Raj Anadkat, co-stars on the popular Indian sitcom "Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah," are reportedly engaged, ...
Munmun Dutta and Raj Anadkat, co-stars on the popular Indian sitcom "Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah," are reportedly engaged, according to a recent News18 report.
The couple, who have not publicly confirmed the engagement, reportedly exchanged rings in an intimate ceremony held earlier this month in Vadodara, Gujarat. News18 cited a source close to the actors for this information.
Dutta, 36, has played Babita on the show since its inception in 2008. Anadkat, 27, portrayed Tapu from 2017 to 2022.
This is not the first time rumors of a romance between Dutta and Anadkat have surfaced. Both actors previously denied such reports.
The news of the reported engagement has generated significant buzz on social media, with many fans congratulating the couple and others creating memes about the age difference and characters they portray on the show.
Jethalal’s reaction after watching babita and tapu getting engaged-— POOJA QUEEN INDIA (Student Support ) (@poojaQueen500k) March 13, 2024
Situation in Gokuldham society right now 🤣 #MunmunDutta#TMKOC#babita#RajAnadkatpic.twitter.com/XvpOb9vUaX
दिल तो तकलीफ देता है लेकिन जीना पड़ता है— Champalal Choudhary (@JATchampasiyol1) March 13, 2024
Jethalal😭😭😭#TMKOC#RajatDalal#munmunduttapic.twitter.com/Jf2w479a7l
"Bewafa bewafa nikali hai tu!!"🥺— Nisha Rose🌹 (@JustAFierceSoul) March 13, 2024
- Jethalal to Babita ji today!!🤌🏻#TMKOC#MunmunDutta#RajAnadkatpic.twitter.com/k3KtSWkLSs
Jethalal & Iyer wants to know Tapu's & Babita ji's location!!😂#TMKOC#MunmunDutta#RajAnadkatpic.twitter.com/3pp3TZv1tj— Nisha Rose🌹 (@JustAFierceSoul) March 13, 2024
Scenes at Jethalal’s house #TMKOCpic.twitter.com/tb48iczxvu— Shubh (@kadaipaneeeer) March 13, 2024
Tapu & Babita ji from TMKOC are engaged...— UmdarTamker (@UmdarTamker) March 13, 2024
Jethalal & Iyer :#RajAnadkat#MunmunDuttapic.twitter.com/CdZXOGeoKg
Reaction of Jethalal on the engagement of Tappu and Babita ji.— Harsh Tiwari (@harsht2024) March 13, 2024
Galat hua Jethalal ke sath 😭#MunmunDutta#TMKOCpic.twitter.com/49zVIQQqGb
Jethalal right now #TMKOCpic.twitter.com/ZdmbtdqW8T— Desi Bhayo (@desi_bhayo88) March 13, 2024
everyone is talking about Jethalal but no one even thinking about what this guy is going through in this moment. dukh is real. pic.twitter.com/9HqP3KOVRP— Rohitt. (@rohitt_pal) March 13, 2024
So beautiful love story has ended today. 😢💔😭— Khabri_Prasang (@Prasang_) March 13, 2024
Jethalal Ko Bhi Dhokha Mil Hi Gya😭#TMKOC#RajatDalal#munmundutta
pic.twitter.com/BaKTXi7ihH