Netizens React with Hilarious Jethalal Memes to Munmun Dutta & Raj Anadkat's Engagement Reports!

Munmun Dutta and Raj Anadkat, co-stars on the popular Indian sitcom "Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah," are reportedly engaged, according to a recent News18 report.

The couple, who have not publicly confirmed the engagement, reportedly exchanged rings in an intimate ceremony held earlier this month in Vadodara, Gujarat. News18 cited a source close to the actors for this information.

Dutta, 36, has played Babita on the show since its inception in 2008. Anadkat, 27, portrayed Tapu from 2017 to 2022.

This is not the first time rumors of a romance between Dutta and Anadkat have surfaced. Both actors previously denied such reports.

The news of the reported engagement has generated significant buzz on social media, with many fans congratulating the couple and others creating memes about the age difference and characters they portray on the show.

