Passenger Finds Insect in Egg Biryani Onboard Gol Gumbaz Express Train, Shares Photo of Meal on Social Media

In a shocking incident, a passenger travelling in the Gol Gumbaz Express train between Bangalore and Bijapur SWR found an insect in the meal served to him. The passenger Sundarraj Rathod had ordered egg biryani, but upon receiving the meal, he discovered the insect in the biryani.

Moreover, he tweeted about the incident and tagged the Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation Ltd (IRCTC) in his complaint. Although IRCTC, the online support service for Railway users, responded to Rathod's tweet, it is not clear what action has been taken in response to the incident.

The Indian Railways introduced the Optional Catering Service in September 2019. in an effort to improve the quality of food served on premium trains. This service allows passengers to opt out of pre-paid catering facilities provided on premium trains, such as the Rajdhani, Shatabdi, Duronto, Gatiman, Tejas, and Vande Bharat, at the time of booking their tickets.

"@IRCTCofficial this is ridiculous found this insect in the egg biryani that was served few minutes ago in golgumbaz express travelling from ksr to bjp. Seat no B3-36 now that I have seen this if feels disgusting and my throat is itchy,". Rathod wrote to IRCTC.

In July last, a similar case was reported when someone complained of a cockroach in his food while travelling via the Vande Bharat Express train. The passenger took to social media to share his ordeal. The Twitter user also shared pictures of his food in which a small cockroach can be seen in the food served on the Vande Bharat tran. Responding to the passenger's complaint, IRCTC said that they sincerely apologise for the unpleasant experience.