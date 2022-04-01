Passenger hacks IndiGo's website to find his lost luggage

Are you get tired of waiting for your luggage after a flight, and get more irritated when you can't locate your language after waiting for a long time? Well, you must have, and a similar incident happened with a passager who was traveling from Patna to Bangalore on an IndiGo flight, named Nandan Kumar, a software engineer but his story is a little different and interesting.

Kumar’s luggage was mistakenly picked up by a co-passenger who was having the same bag, and he tried to contact the authorities to locate his bag but he didn't get any help at the end he had to use his computer skills. Kumar shared his story on Twitter which just has taken the whole internet by storm.

He wrote, “So, I traveled from PAT - BLR from Indigo 6E-185 yesterday. And my bag got exchanged with another passenger. An honest mistake from both our ends. As the bags were the same with some minor differences."

He also called the customer care number and followed all protocols to locate his lost luggage. Later he wrote, “Long story short I couldn’t get any resolution on the issue. And neither your customer care team was ready to provide me with the contact details of the person, citing privacy and data protection." But he didn’t receive any call from any customer care agent even after waiting for a day.

After so many attempts he finally decided to locate the co-passenger, “After all the failed attempts, my dev instinct kicked in and I pressed the F12 button on my computer keyboard and opened the developer console on the @IndiGo6E website and started the whole check-in flow with network log record on,” he wrote.

For those who don't know the F12 button, it opens a set of developer tools. And also helps to look into requests and responses sent from a website.

After his skills, he successfully locate the passenger and exchanged the bags. Reacting to this IndiGo responded with a note saying that they are sorry for the inconvenience.