Philadelphia Public Health dept dragged Nicki Minaj on her vaccine claim

Trinidadian rapper Nicki Minaj making comments on the Covid-19 vaccine back in September 2021, is still in our memories, and it's back on Twitter with memes. Last year in September the rapper has posted a tweet in which she stated that her friend's cousin become impotent after taking a vaccine and also the bride called of weeding because of that, now the rapper has posted one tweet in which she said, "Nothing like watching someone speak confidently about something they know nothing about." And after that netizens recalled her September tweet and make it a meme fest.

The best part is that Philadelphia Public Health also replied to her recent tweet and also took the screenshot of her September tweet and posted it with eye emojis, this was all for a section of netizens to react and make jokes on it.



