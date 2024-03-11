“Please Visit Manipur…”: MMA Fighter Chungreng Koren's Emotional Appeal to PM Modi Goes Viral | Watch

A viral video featuring mixed martial arts fighter Chungreng Koren from Manipur has sparked widespread attention on social media. In the video, Koren urges Prime Minister Narendra Modi to visit the northeastern state and address the ongoing ethnic violence plaguing the region.

The emotional appeal was made by Koren after a bout at the Matrix Fight Night (MFN) and sheds light on the distressing situation in Manipur, where ethnic violence has persisted for almost a year. In the video, Koren emphasizes the urgent need for intervention, expressing concerns about the loss of lives, people residing in relief camps facing shortages of essential resources like food and water, and the adverse impact on children's education.

"This is my humble request. Violence is happening in Manipur. It has been almost a year. People are dying and many people are at relief camps. There is a shortage of food and water at these relief camps. The children are not able to study properly. The future is unclear. Modi ji, please visit Manipur once and restore peace in the state," said Koren during the event.

The plea resonates with the struggles faced by Manipur's residents amid the ethnic violence, emphasizing the scarcity of essential resources in relief camps and the uncertainty looming over the state's future. The video gained further attention when it was shared by the Youth Congress president, Srinivas BV, who commented, "Here is Chungreng Koren from Manipur. If only the Prime Minister were a part of their family, perhaps today every citizen of Manipur wouldn't be compelled to cry."

As of now, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has not issued an official statement in response to Koren's appeal.

The ethnic violence in Manipur, ongoing since May of the previous year, has resulted in over 200 lives lost and nearly 50,000 individuals displaced. Reports indicate an escalation in unrest, with underground militant groups gaining support amid the chaos. The conflict primarily revolves around the "Tribal Solidarity March," protesting the Meitei community's demand for Scheduled Tribe (ST) status, involving the majority Meiteis in the Imphal Valley and the tribals, including Nagas and Kukis, predominantly residing in the hill districts.

