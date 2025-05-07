'Raat Ke 2 Baje Subah Kar Di Pakistan Mein': Funny Jokes and Memes Flood Social Media After Operation 'Sindoor'

The entire nation is celebrating India's 'Operation Sindoor' in Pakistan, striking at least nine locations. Following the terrorist attack in Pahalgam, there was widespread speculation that the Indian Army would retaliate in a major way. On May 7, nationwide mock drills were conducted in preparation for possible attacks. However, the Indian Army on the night of Tuesday, suddenly launched air strikes on terrorist bases in Pakistan late at night on May 7, triggering chaos in Pakistan’s border areas. Social media users have since taken to mocking Pakistan, with a flood of memes and funny jokes going viral on the internet.

There has been a wave of memes on social media regarding the India's Operation Sindoor. People are sharing various memes and videos, including clips claiming that Pakistani fighter jets were shot down, to ridicule Pakistan.

One viral meme shows the "sun rising at 2 AM" in Pakistan—of course, referring humorously to the bright flashes of the air strikes, which meme creators compared to a sunrise. The blasts were so bright that, from a distance, they appeared like early morning light.

Another viral meme, shared even by the Congress party on Instagram, features a cartoon of Pakistan’s army chief with torn pants. The post praises the Indian Army, stating that "Pakistan’s pants have been taken off." It adds, “If anyone dares to raise an eye towards India, our army will make sure they meet the same fate.”